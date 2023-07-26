Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 27,332 Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

