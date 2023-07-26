Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LTC Properties were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 17.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 14,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

LTC opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 212 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.