Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,460 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $330,803.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.