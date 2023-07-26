Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 66,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

