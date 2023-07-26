Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,635 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Community Health Systems worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $618.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.73. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

