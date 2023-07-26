Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARLP opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.34. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $662.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 47.36%. Analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.61%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.