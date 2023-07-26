Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

NML stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

In other Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 58,580 shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $383,699.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 328,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,751.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,606.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 58,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $383,699.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 328,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,751.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

