Raymond James & Associates Has $619,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Snap were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $104,868,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Snap by 96.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,654,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $111,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $65,168.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,747,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,435,158 shares of company stock worth $14,269,446.

Snap stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

