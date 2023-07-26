Raymond James & Associates Has $627,000 Stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of V2X worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.

V2X Profile

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.82 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

