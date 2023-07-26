Raymond James & Associates Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,013.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,143,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 604,483 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 596,420 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 525,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 334,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.1232 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.