Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHY. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

