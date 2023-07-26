Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of scPharmaceuticals worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 16.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.