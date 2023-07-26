Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $31.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $241.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

