Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,567 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $10,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after buying an additional 120,568 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $106.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

