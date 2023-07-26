Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,458 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Axonics were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Axonics by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 48,794 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $79.92.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. Axonics’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

