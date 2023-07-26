Raymond James & Associates Sells 993 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lazard were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Lazard stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

