Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,220 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 104,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 85,351 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

