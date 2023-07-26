Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,009 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

23andMe stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 104.06%. The company had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $74,427.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,140 shares in the company, valued at $467,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

