Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $841.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

