Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,014 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNY. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 13,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

