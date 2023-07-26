Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,364 NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of NN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NN by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NN had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. On average, analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

In other NN news, Director Joao V. Faria acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,655.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 52,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $52,278.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,620,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,402.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joao V. Faria acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,655.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 216,906 shares of company stock valued at $261,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

