Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,772,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,060 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ASE Technology by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after buying an additional 4,412,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,322,000 after purchasing an additional 606,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ASE Technology by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,066,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,943 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.4672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. HSBC downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

