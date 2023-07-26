Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,767 Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 68.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 233,181 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FREY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

FREYR Battery stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.77. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

FREYR Battery Profile

(Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

See Also

