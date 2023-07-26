Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 18,147 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 577.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nikola Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Nikola

(Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.