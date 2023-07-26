Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,407 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 437.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NextDecade by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NextDecade from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

NEXT stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

