Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,535 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.41. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

