Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,276 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIP. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Goff John C bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $76.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.98%.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.