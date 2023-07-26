Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,502 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 283.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell acquired 10,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $96,519 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EGY opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $464.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.45.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.29 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. Analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

