Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,009 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in 23andMe by 22.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in 23andMe by 26.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 29.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

23andMe Trading Down 2.0 %

ME opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 104.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $74,427.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,140 shares in the company, valued at $467,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

(Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.