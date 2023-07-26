Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Lithium Price Performance

AMLI stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04. American Lithium Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

