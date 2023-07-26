Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.51. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

