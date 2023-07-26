Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 642.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPPP opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

