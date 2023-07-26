Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

bluebird bio Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.