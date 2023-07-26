Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MFM opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

