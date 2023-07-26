Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ContextLogic by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ContextLogic from $4.40 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $57.60.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.91) by $0.08. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -15 earnings per share for the current year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

