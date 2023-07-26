Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKI. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0321 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

