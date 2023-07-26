Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.