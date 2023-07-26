Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

