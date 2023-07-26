Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 176,039 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TELL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Tellurian by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,331,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tellurian Stock Performance

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

TELL opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.31 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

(Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.