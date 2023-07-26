Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 176,039 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $467,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of TELL opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.31 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. Equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian



Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

