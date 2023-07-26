Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth about $73,417,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 61,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,875,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 349,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 444,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NextDecade from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NEXT opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

