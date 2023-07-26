Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 163.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

IONQ has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital downgraded shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NYSE IONQ opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $123,357.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $123,357.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

