Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 4,044,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Geron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 249,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Geron Stock Performance

In other Geron news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 30,349.19% and a negative return on equity of 91.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Geron Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

