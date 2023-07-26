Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 101,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

