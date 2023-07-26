Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $118,000 Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 353,086 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Banco Santander by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

