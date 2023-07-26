Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $140,000 Stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BRC were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BRC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BRC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BRC had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

