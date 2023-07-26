Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $144,000 Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1,970.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $416.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.56.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.74 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 101.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,903.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,914.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,903.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,914.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,710 shares in the company, valued at $437,800.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,560 shares of company stock valued at $494,073 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PennantPark Investment

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

