Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,765,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 42,873 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NGL opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

