Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $53,000 Stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Mogo worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Mogo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 623,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Mogo by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,349,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 196,785 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mogo in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mogo by 247.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 8,726.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Mogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 227.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Mogo Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Mogo Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

