Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nikola by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nikola by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,366,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 288,165 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

Nikola Price Performance

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

